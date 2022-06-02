Rising: June 2, 2022

Uvalde police chief DODGES questions about delayed response: We’ll explain ‘after grieving’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the latest news from Uvalde, including Texas police dodging reporter questions.

A campaign sign for Pete Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, is seen in Uvalde, Texas Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) FILE – Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Free Speech UNDER THREAT: From the Right!? | Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that the political Right routinely bulldozes the principles of free speech, despite claiming to defend them.

Kim Iversen: Power-grabbing WHO pandemic treaty HALTED by 47 African countries, Brazil, China

Kim Iversen discusses the countries who are opposing the WHO International Health Regulations Amendments.

Johnny Depp VICTORIOUS over Amber Heard. Jury finds BOTH liable for defamation

Columnist at The New Republic, Natalie Shure, reacts to the Depp-Heard defamation trial verdict, and makes the case against extrapolating the suit to contemporary politics.

Biden CONFESSES he didn’t know about formula shortage until APRIL

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave criticize the Biden administration’s harried response to the baby formula crisis.

Fauci FINALLY RESIGNING in 2024 with MASSIVE retirement package: Panel

Political journalist, Rebecca Azor, and culture editor at The Federalist, Emily Jashinsky, weigh in on Dr. Fauci’s future in the White House.

TX Rep: Biden MISHANDLED inflation, Covid spending BLEW UP economy

Ways and Means Republican Leader, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), criticizes President Biden’s handling of inflation, and makes the case for reduced social spending as a solution.

Paxlovid may be causing REBOUND Covid? Reporter breaks down Pfizer’s data

Senior associate editor at The Atlantic, Rachel Gutman, breaks down her reporting on ‘rebound Covid’ and the rollout of Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral treatment.

Lia Thomas’ teammate says UPenn CENSORED athletes’ concerns about trans swimmer

Lia Thomas, the first openly transgender female to win in an NCAA Division One swimming event, has a teammate who is speaking out about UPENN’s efforts to censor the athlete’s critics.