Former lieutenant colonel: New US aid unhelpful for Ukraine

by Lexi Lonas - 06/03/22 3:51 PM ET

Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis commented on the new $700 million weapons aid package the U.S. is sending to Ukraine, saying it will be unhelpful for the country. 

In the package are long-range missiles that can strike a target dozens of miles away with precision. 

“Who’s going to operate these things? […] That training takes about five weeks after you’ve started your basic combat training. So the idea that these are going to go in fast is just not going to be realistic,” Davis said. 

“Unless they’re talking about sending trained American troops to operate these things, and I pray to God they’re not, then you are going to take over a month to have to train Ukraine people on how to do this, and I assure you, it’s not easy training.”

Along with concerns on training, Davis said the Biden administration would have to provide Ukraine with many of these advanced systems for it to make a difference on the battlefield. 

“Even though these are definitely advanced weapon systems, if you don’t have a lot of them and a lot of rockets, they just aren’t going to make any difference on the strategic battlefield,” Davis said. 

“They might make a difference in one spot on a certain battle but only a little bit, not enough to tip the balance in any way.”

