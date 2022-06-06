Rising: June 6, 2022

At Least 10 Killed After Weekend Of Mass Shootings, Congress Weighs Gun Control

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to another weekend of gun violence across the U.S.

Uvalde mom rescued her kids during shooting, cops said they’d ARREST her if she talked: Robby Soave

Robby Soave demands answers after an Uvalde mother revealed she was threatened with arrest for speaking to the press about last month’s Robb Elementary school shooting.

Kim Iversen: Inside the SECRET Bilderberg meetings between spies, war hawks and world leaders

Kim Iverson breaks down the clandestine Bilderberg meetings that took place in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

An activist protests near the meeting place for the conference of the Bilderberg Group meeting in Sitges, Spain, Thursday, June 3, 2010. The Bilderberg Group is an unofficial conference of around 130 invitation-only guests who are insiders in politics, banking, business, military and the media. The group’s meetings are held in secret and are closed to the public. (AP Photo / Manu Fernandez) Policemen walk in front of the Hotel Taschenbergpalais in Dresden, eastern Germany, Thursday, June 9, 2016. Between 9 and 12 June, the Hotel Taschenbergpalais hosts the Bilderberg conference, where politicians, business leaders, academics and media representatives discuss world affairs behind closed doors. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

DeSantis BEATS Trump in 2024 straw poll

Olayemi Olurin, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss the state of the 2024 presidential election field.

Trump-backed Dr. Oz prevails In GOP PA Senate contest. Will Fetterman’s health issues spook voters?

Julia Manchester and Philip Wegmann debate what Dr. Oz’s razor-thin victory in Pennsylvania means for former President Trump’s kingmaking power.

End of the NEOCONS? Some Republicans in Congress OPPOSE Ukraine-Russia proxy war

Politics editor at the Washington Examiner, Jim Antle, makes the case that GOP opposition to U.S. intervention in the war in Ukraine demonstrates the anti-war future of the ‘New Right.’

Fauci, top virologists privately considered lab leak theory then TURNED on it, NEW DOCS show

Journalist for U.S. Right to Know, Emily Kopp and Rising Fridays host Ryan Grim discuss the legitimacy of the lab leak theory amongst virologist circles.

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal prosecutors in Maryland say a West Virginia man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 23, 2022, to sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other officials. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Should CNN clear house to SAVE the network?: Kim, Olayemi, and Robby

Olayemi Olurin, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave debate whether CNN can recover from its current ratings slump.