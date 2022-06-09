Rising: June 9, 2022

Media SHRUGS OFF Kavanaugh assassination attempt? McConnell DEMANDS more SCOTUS security

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the arrest outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home yesterday, and what it could mean for future protection of government officials.

NEW SCOTUS decision allows unconstitutional home invasions & assaults: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that the Fourth amendment is under attack after a new Supreme Court decision gives border patrol agents immunity from lawsuit.

San Fran recall a REBUKE of progressive crime reform, or media complicit in COPAGANDA?

Civil rights attorney Michael Bloch and political commentator Olayemi Olurin weigh in on the recall of DA Chesa Boudin in San Francisco.

How civil rights law can END MASK MANDATES: Richard Hanania

President and founder of the Center for The Study of Partisanship and Ideology, Richard Hanania, breaks down how the Americans with Disabilities Act can be leveraged against mask mandates.

Amazon, Google IN TROUBLE if this antitrust bill passes: Analysis

Director of Fight For The Future, Evan Greer, weighs in on major antitrust legislation that could stop Big Tech companies from leveraging their monopoly power to reduce consumers’ choices.

Biden FUMBLES Jimmy Kimmel appearance, blames GOP & media for empty campaign promises

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to President Joe Biden’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he was questioned about gun control, inflation, and Build Back Better.

Public BICKERING At WaPo continues following Dave Weigel suspension

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave consider the latest developments surrounding Dave Weigel’s month-long suspension from The Washington Post.