Rising: June 10, 2022

DEBATE: Jan. 6 primetime debut tries to prove Trump incited insurrection

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to last night’s televised hearings on the January 6 Capitol riot.

Donald Trump falsely claims that the 2020 election was stolen. In a preview of Monday’s upcoming hearing, the January 6 committee plans to make the case Trump knew his claims of widespread election fraud were baseless.

Sheryl Sandberg’s feminism OVER as data show women PREFER work from home: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky asks if the ‘girlboss’ is really dead.

Biden suspends law, CAVES to China-backed solar industry: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim criticizes the Biden administration’s latest policy move on clean energy.

How Putin’s seizure of Crimea shapes the war in Ukraine today: Russian Writer

Writer Egor Kotkin breaks down the state of Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

From Obama to Biden, how the US undermines its solar industry: David Dayen

Executive editor at The American Prospect, David Dayen, breaks down the Biden administration’s latest move in expanding solar energy in the U.S.

Emily’s raw footage from northern Mexico shows America is failing to contain crisis

Emily Jashinsky details her reporting on the humanitarian migrant crisis after her trip to the border this week.

Union Busters weaponize WOKE language to crush workers: Lee Fang

Investigative journalist at The Intercept, Lee Fang, discusses the union busters’ exploitation of woke language.

President of major DC think tank INVESTIGATED for secret foreign lobbying

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss the newly revealed investigation into Brookings Institute president, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen.

WaPo FIRES Felicia Sonmez, is corporate America Turning On WOKE culture?