Rising: June 13, 2022

Bipartisan gun control push is nothing more than political theatre: Olayemi Olurin & Liz Wolfe

Olayemi Olurin and Liz Wolfe react to the Senate’s bipartisan proposal to curb gun violence following several recent high-profile mass shootings.

Most Americans DISTRUST Gov’t, say politicians SELF SERVING, Liz Wolfe: Why give them MORE POWER?

Liz Wolfe points out inconsistencies in Americans’ views towards federal government spending.

Gas HITS $5/Gallon Avg, Americans CAN’T AFFORD HOUSING. Can Lawmakers DO ANYTHING?

Associate professor economics at Denison University, Fadhel Kaboub, breaks down solutions and causes of inflation as gas prices hit a new national average of $5 a gallon.

Dems TURN on Biden: AOC, high-ranking party members won’t commit to backing ’24 bid

Democratic strategist Colin Rogero and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing Adam Coleman weigh in on President Biden’s performance so far, and whether his party will back him in the 2024 election.

CDC drops air travel testing requirement after MONTHS of pressure

Olayemi Olurin and Liz Wolfe react to the CDC’s decision to scrap Covid testing requirements for individuals entering the country by air travel.

31 Patriot Front members ARRESTED on route to incite riot at Idaho pride parade: Officials

Advisor at the National LGBT Chamber Of Commerce, Jonathan Lovitz, weighs in on a the Patriot Front’s alleged plan to riot at a gay pride event in Idaho this weekend.

Patriot Front arrest photo courtesy of the Associated Press

Google engineer suspended after saying company’s AI, LaMBDA, HAS A SOUL & requires consent for tests

Olayemi Olurin and Liz Wolfe react to the ousting of a Google employee who claims AI software generated by the company is sentient.