Rising: June 14, 2022

MARKETS CRASH, household wealth DROPS as Powell says Fed goal is to ‘get wages down’

Senior markets reporter at Insider, Matthew Fox, breaks down yesterday’s plunge in the stock market.

Most Americans are MODERATE on abortion. The media’s bias is WRONG: Liz Wolfe

Liz Wolfe criticizes the media’s coverage of last week’s assassination threat against Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump claims the ‘SWAMP’ trying to PREVENT ’24 presidential run in SCATHING rebuttal to Jan 6 committee

Democratic strategist, Kristal Knight, and White House reporter at Real Clear Politics, Philip Wegmann, discuss former President Donald Trump’s rebuttal to the House January 6 committee hearings.

HIDING EVIDENCE? Uvalde police DO NOT want body cam footage from shooting released: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Liz Wolfe discuss the Texas Department of Public Safety’s decision to not release body camera footage from the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde to the public.

US Healthcare MISSING THE MARK? Briahna & Liz debate: Is Bernie Sanders’ M4A the answer?

Briahna Joy Gray and Liz Wolfe react to the last night’s televised debate between Senators Bernie Sanders and Lindsey Graham.

Evidence MISSING in Covid origin investigation. WHO ‘open’ to probe, EcoHealth president on board

Reporter at U.S. Right To Know, Emily Kopp, weighs in on the World Health Organization’s changed position on the lab leak origin theory of COVID-19.

Never-before-seen Guantanamo Bay photos RELEASED by NYT

Briahna Joy Gray and Liz Wolfe react to previously unreleased photographs of the first prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.