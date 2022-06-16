Rising: June 16, 2022

Fauci TESTS POSITIVE for Covid ahead of testimony before Senate health committee, Rand Paul

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate whether Covid-19 is truly unavoidable in light of Dr. Fauci’s recent positive test.

According to the CDC, while COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely. Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible. Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time.

A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

Fed adopts HIGHEST INTEREST RATE in decades. ANOTHER housing crash looming, sorry MILLENNIALS?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Fed’s interest rate hike, and debate whether a recession is unavoidable.

Facts don’t care about your party identification: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray responds to allegations that she is a ‘fake Leftist.’

The View hosts in DENIAL about 2022 red wave, downplay Mayra Flores win

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss liberal media’s coverage of the expected Republican blowout during the midterms elections.

Biden HITS BACK at DeSantis on trans kids, signs executive order protecting gender-affirming care

CEO of Status Coup, Jordan Chariton, and culture editor at the Federalist, Emily Jashinsky, weigh in on the White House’s pushback against efforts to restrict trans children’s access to gender-affirming care.

DeSantis COY on Elon Musk’s support: ‘I welcome support from African Americans’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Elon Musk’s endorsement of Ron DeSantis.

$1.2 BILLION in aid going to Ukraine as Americans DROWN in record inflation

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to President Biden’s promise to provide over $1.2 billion in security and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Infant, toddler vaccinations as early as NEXT WEEK. Report: Lockdowns WEAKENED immune systems

Staff writer at The Atlantic, Katherine Wu, discusses the FDA’s vote to approve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under 6 years old.

Substack SMEARED, accused of promoting EXTREMISM. Platform says ‘we’re protecting FREE SPEECH’

Vice president of communications at Substack, Lulu Cheng Meservey, weighs in on Substack being accused by some as being a ‘haven for extremists.’