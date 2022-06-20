Rising: June 20, 2022

BIDEN FALLS, media circus ensues. Dems FRUSTRATED Biden admin as WH stalls on campaign promises

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to President Joe Biden falling off his bike over the weekend, and forecast potential 2024 Democratic candidates.

President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell from his bike as he tried to get off it to greet the crowd. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Joe Biden gets back on his bike after he fell when he tried to get off his bike to greet a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Kamala Harris CRACKDOWN on online harassment will target political speech, SILENCE you: Robby Soave

Robby Soave makes the case that the White House’s ‘policing’ of online speech is dangerous.

Eric Adams’ POLICE STATE is the future Democrats want, but their voters DON’T: Olayemi Olurin

Olayemi Olurin criticizes New York City mayor Eric Adam’s ‘war on the homeless,’ and his bolstering of the NYPD.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to members of the media after testifying during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GAS TAX holiday? Biden admin floats idea as majority believe Economy is ALREADY collapsing

Staff writer at The Hill, Rafael Bernal, weighs in on the Biden administration’s response to continuing economic downturn.

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Soaring gasoline prices have left many consumers with no choice but to cut spending on non-essentials, but it might be coming full circle by stopping some drivers from filling up their tanks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Colombia elects FIRST LEFTIST president Gustavo Petro. US relations to change AGGRESSIVELY: Reporter

Staff writer at The Hill, Rafael Bernal, discusses the election of Colombia’s first populist leader, and how this could affect US-Colombia relations.

Former rebel Gustavo Petro, left, his wife Veronica Alcocer, back center, and his running mate Francia Marquez, celebrate before supporters after winning a runoff presidential election in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Jan 6 Bill Barr video TAKEN DOWN for FALSE election fraud claims

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave discuss Youtube’s removal of a video clip posted by the January 6 House Select Committee.

Socially distanced masturbation? CDC issues monkeypox guidance, but can it be trusted?: Liz Wolfe

Associate editor at Reason, Liz Wolfe, reacts to the CDC’s new ‘safe sex’ guidelines amid the spreading Monkeypox cases in the US.

In this image released on Wednesday, June, 1, 2022, R-Biopharm develops a test for research purposes to track and control the spread of the monkeypox virus. HANDOUT IMAGE – Please see Special Instructions. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/newsaktuell. (R-Biopharm AG/news aktuell via AP Images)

Uvalde police didn’t even TRY to open door during mass shooting: Report. COVER-UP continues?

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to new revelations from the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Hillary Clinton: US on precipice of losing DEMOCRACY, a Dem challenge to Biden would be disruptive

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave discuss the Democratic party’s conflation of ‘woke’ causes with establishment issues.

Julian Assange extradition DENOUNCED by MTG, Ilhan Omar; other squad members SILENT

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave break down the varying reactions to the UK allowing Julian Assange to be extradited to the US.

An image of Julian Assange is projected onto a building in Leake Street in central London on Sunday, April 10, 2022, to mark three years since his arrest and detention in Belmarsh prison while the United States continues with legal moves to extradite him. Assange, 50, has been held in the high security prison in southeast London since 2019 on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of a huge trove of classified documents more than a decade ago. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)