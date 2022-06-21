Rising: June 21, 2022

Gun control + abortion: all eyes on Washington as BLOCKBUSTER issues weighed on Capitol Hill, SCOTUS

Congressional reporter at The Hill, Mike Lillis, and The Hill political reporter, Julia Manchester, weigh in on the pressure on the Senate for pending gun control legislation.

Eric Greitens’ INSANE RINO-hunting ad should be condemned: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes Former Gov. Eric Greitens most recent campaign ad.

BREAKING: Twitter board UNANIMOUSLY endorses Elon Musk’s takeover

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the Twitter’s Board of Directors’ unanimous approval of Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the company.

Biden calls reporter REPUBLICAN after question on recession. CA ignites probe on soaring gas prices

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Biden’s pending decision on a federal gas tax holiday.

Trump SNUBS DeSantis 2024 run: ‘I think I would win’ as donors FLOCK to FL Gov

CEO of Status Coup, Jordan Chariton, and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing, Adam Coleman, weigh in on potential Republican candidates for 2024; specifically, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Uvalde police could have stopped the gunman within THREE MINUTES, TX police commander says

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to parents’ call for resignations as more details emerge about the “abject failure” of Uvalde police’s school shooting response.

FOOD DISASTER looms as supply chains reel from Russia-Ukraine war: Report

Reporter at The American Prospect, Lee Harris, breaks down global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ben Stiller MEETS Zelenskyy. Two American veterans captured, Russia won’t rule out death penalty

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Ben Stiller’s visit to Ukraine.

SECESSION? Texas GOP pushes 2023 referendum to leave the Union

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Texas Republican’s push for a referendum on the state’s secession from the US.