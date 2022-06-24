Rising: June 24, 2022

BREAKING: SCOTUS Overturns ROE V. WADE, ending 50 years of federal abortion protections

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Historic Gun Bill PASSES. Will the Supreme Court OVERTURN IT?

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the new Senate gun control bill.

Fed Chair JAY POWELL ADMITS his goal is to throw people OUT OF WORK: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim criticizes rising wages in the U.S., amid rising food and gas prices.

Biden’s TERRIBLE Title IX decision is meant to placate RADICAL activists: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky details new developments to Title IX.

Biden’s approval rating at ROCK BOTTOM, 42% of Americans mlame him for INFLATION WOES

Data science director at Decision Desk HQ, Scott Tranter, discusses President Biden’s low approval ratings amid inflation in a new poll.

ABORTION now up to the STATES; What’s next?: Ryan & Emily

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky break down the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and discuss what is next for the states.

How Houston cut HOMELESSNESS by 63% in just 10 years

President & CEO at Coalition for the Homeless, Mike Nichols, discuss how nonprofit work in Houston is moving unhoused people into homes.

Pete Buttigieg DOES NOTHING as country faces worse transportation crisis in decades: Writer

Co-editor of the American Prospect Robert Kuttner, discusses Pete Buttigieg lack of action as the US faces a terrible transportation crisis.

Contraception, gay marriage ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK? Thomas threatens to upend MORE SCOTUS precedent

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss Pelosi’s warning that Republicans will be working to ban abortion nationwide.