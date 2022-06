Biden Admin worried over ‘EXTREME’ Clarence Thomas as he targets CONTRACEPTION, other rights

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave debate Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Even if you don’t care about abortion rights, SCOTUS is coming for YOU next: Olayemi Olurin

Olayemi Olurin argues that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has implications for all Americans’ privacy rights.