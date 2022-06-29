Rising: June 29, 2022

Trump KNEW mob had weapons, was physically RESTRAINED: ex-aide. Secret service denies assault

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on the events of January 6.

Why do libertarians, conservatives want FEWER rights?: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray makes the conservative libertarian case for protecting a woman’s access to abortion.

Canada TARGETS trucker protest leader in POLITICAL prosecution?: Kim Iversen

Kim Iversen makes the case that the arrest of Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich is political.

NEW audio proves Joe Biden KNEW about son Hunter’s shady business deals: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to damning new audio implicating President Joe Biden in his son’s foreign business dealings.

DEBATE: Newsom proposal includes healthcare for undocumented, $1050 rebates, diesel tax suspension

Editor-in-chief of The Real News, Max Alvarez, and Newsweek contributor, Denise Long, debate California’s new gas tax rebate and how both parties approach illegal immigration.

LAWMAKERS to FOREIGN AGENTS? 100 former members register as lobbyists: Report

Research fellow at The Quincy Institute discusses the trend of former members of Congress becoming lobbyists for foreign governments.

Where’s the CLIENT LIST?? Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for Epstein sex ring

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing, and question why more of her clients have not been revealed.

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell givers her statement in federal court, in New York, Tuesday. June 28, 2022. Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) FILE – Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York, on July 2, 2020. Seven women who say Maxwell helped Epstein steal the innocence of their youth are asking a judge who will sentence the British socialite on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to consider their pain. Manhattan federal prosecutors unveiled their statements publicly Friday, June 24. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

40,000+ nat’l guard members UNVAXXED, risk being DISCHARGED over Covid vaccine policy

The hosts discuss the thousands of National Guard soldiers who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

