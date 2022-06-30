Rising: June 30, 2022

BREAKING: Biden OKs Suspending FILIBUSTER To Codify Abortion, Privacy Rights

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to president Biden’s announcement that he supports suspending the filibuster, if necessary, to codify Roe v. Wade.

Secret Service will NOT CORROBORATE Hutchinson Jan 6 testimony. Cheney pushes anti-Trump CRUSADE

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new developments in Democrats’ inquiry into former President Trump’s role in inciting the January 6 Capitol riots.

Leftists must DITCH Dem party, Kamala Harris SPELLS OUT WHY. Time for MASS EXODUS: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that the Democratic establishment is pushing its own voters out of the party by not taking stronger action after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Kim Iversen: Fauci experiences PAXLOVID REBOUND despite being DOUBLE-BOOSTED for Covid

Kim Iversen reacts to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Covid rebound case after taking Paxlovid.

Upper east side tragedy: 20yr old mother pushing 3mo old baby in stroller SHOT at close range

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to recent high-profile cases of gun violence and crime in New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the during the primary election night party for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Trump OPEN to DeSantis ticket mate as FL gov closes in on Trump in national poll

Democratic strategist Colin Rogero and culture editor at The Federalist, Emily Jashinsky, weigh in on Governor Ron DeSantis’ possible 2024 presidential run.

Airlines INTENTIONALLY defrauding customers? Bernie Sanders wants FINES for delayed flights

The hosts discuss politicians calling on the Biden Administration to fine airlines for last minute flight cancellations.