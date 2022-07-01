Rising: July 1, 2022

SCOTUS drops new major rulings on climate, immigration: Ryan, Emily, & Rafael Bernal discuss

The Hill’s Rafael Bernal breaks down a recent Supreme Court decision allowing President Biden to end former President Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy,

Abortion hurts, not helps, women’s fight for EQUALITY: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky questions whether the right to abortion is essential to sexual equality, or an obstacle to it.

Why haven’t Democrats EVEN TRIED to codify Roe?: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim makes the case that Democrats’ calls for their voters to show up to the ballot box are empty without giving them legislation to vote for.

Virologist who tried to DISCREDIT LAB LEAK was a ‘partner’ to EcoHealth Alliance: Emily Kopp

Reporter for U.S. Right to Know, Emily Kopp, breaks down the latest news in virologists’ debate of the lab leak theory.

Flint water scandal: Charges against Rick Snyder DROPPED, media SILENT on current contamination

Status Coup News’ Jordan Chariton weighs in on new developments in the investigation into the Flint water scandal.

NEW: National STRIKE in Ecuador ends, agreement reached on gas prices & food shortages

International editor of El Ciudadano, Dennis Rogatyuk, explains why Ecuadorians’ initiated an 18-day national strike.

Biden: SUCK IT UP on gas prices ‘as long as it takes’ to beat Russia, it’s PUTIN’S fault

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky break down how historic neoliberalism has contributed to today’s gas crisis.