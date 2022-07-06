Rising: July 6, 2022

Kamala Harris rolled for “SERIOUSLY” word salad, calls for stricter gun laws after July 4th shooting

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave break down the new developments in the investigation into the Highland Park weekend shooting.

Biden CLUELESS on impact of MANDATES, LOCKDOWNS on kids, Caused math & reading losses: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes pandemic school closures and argues that funding should be reallocated away from Covid measures.

Kim Iversen: State Senator Tiara Mack TWERKS half-naked for VOTES in Tik Tok video

Kim Iversen breaks down the backlash Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack has received after her call for pleasure-based sexual education.

Hunter Biden LAPTOP question goes UNANSWERED by WH Press Sec Karnne Jean-Pierre

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave discuss criticisms the Bidens have faced for nepotism and lies amid the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

Biden BLAMES gas station owners for high prices, 2/3 Americans experiencing FINANCIAL HARDSHIP

Political journalist Rebecca Azor and Republican strategist Amy Tarkanian weigh in on skyrocketing gas prices amid inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Pete Buttigieg doing NOTHING as airlines STEAL MILLIONS. It’s an UNMITIGATED DISASTER: Matt Stoller

Research director at the American Economic Liberties Project discusses Pete Buttigeig’s lack of response to the United States’ airline debacle.

Joe Rogan refuses TRUMP on podcast. A dangerous precedent? Kim, Robby, Olayemi DEBATE

The hosts react to Joe Rogan turning down offers to have former President Donald Trump on his show.

“CHANGING ‘your parts’ doesn’t make you a woman”: Macy Gray CANCELLED over trans comment

The hosts react to remarks from Macy Gray and Bette Midler that many are calling transphobic.