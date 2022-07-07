Rising: July 7, 2022

Gas prices DROP, Biden POINTS THE FINGER at Putin for inflation

Olayemi Olurin and Robby Soave react to the drop in gas futures.

Eric Adams’ INCOMPETENT Rikers’ deaths response is an ATTACK on due process: Olayemi Olurin

Olayemi Olurin criticizes human rights abuses at Rikers Island.

No, DeSantis did NOT sign a bill requiring students to REGISTER their political views: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes the media’s spearing of Ron DeSantis over the false claim that he signed a bill requiring students to register their political views with the state of Florida.

Kim Iversen: Biden Blames GOP For Food Bank Lines And Pandemic Unemployment

Kim Iversen criticizes Joe Biden blaming Russia for America’s economic woes.

Mayra Flores SMEARED as ‘FAR-RIGHT LATINA’ by NYT, AOC championed as ‘POLITICAL STAR’

Hill reporter Rafael Bernal, and founder of Visto Media Giancarlo Sopo discuss the media’s classification of Republican Latina women in Congress as ‘far-right.’

CANCEL CULTURE strikes again—NYC ‘Bodega Bro’ mobbed, FIRED over viral TikTok: Liz Wolfe

Reason magazine’s Liz Wolfe breaks down her reporting on ‘Bodega Bro,’ who was fired for a series of Tik Toks he made about New York City.

Is DACA actually ILLEGAL? Hearing to decide future of THOUSANDS of immigrants

Reporter for The Hill, Rafael Bernal, weighs in on yesterday’s federal appeals court hearing on DACA.

Elon Musk fathered SECRET TWINS with coworker, ‘Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis’

The hosts react to news that Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis are parents of 8-month old twins.