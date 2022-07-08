Rising: July 8, 2022

ASSASSINATED: Fmr Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead. US adds 372,000 jobs in June

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss breaking news of the day, including the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

Rashida Tlaib takes on NATIONAL SECURITY STATE, Goes after the draconian ESPIONAGE ACT: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim breaks down proposed changes to the Espionage Act, used in the prosecution of Julian Assange and Daniel Ellsberg.

Tucker Carlson rips ‘Propagandist’, NYT labels Mayra Flores as ‘Far-Right Latina’: Emily Jashinsky

Emily Jashinsky criticizes the media’s portrayal of prominent figures on the right, including Rep. Mayra Flores and Tucker Carlson.

Liberals are more likely to be MALADJUSTED wet blankets; Here’s the PROOF: Eddie Scarry

D.C. columnist at The Federalist, Eddie Scarry, makes the case that liberals in today’s political climate are miserable.

OVERWHELMING evidence shows IDF executed Palestinian journalist, Will there be ANY CONSEQUENCES?

Foreign policy writer at The Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan, discusses his piece on the investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

Boris Johnson OUSTED. Will the UK rejoin the EU? Ryan, Emily, and Tom Rogan Discuss

Foreign policy writer at The Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan, discusses the transition in British Parliament following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

ESG scores are a CORPORATE COVERUP to mask greed, keep status quo: Lee Fang

Investigative journalist at The Intercept, Lee Fang, discusses a private prison’s touting of diversity, but whether or not this truly benefits society.

Biden to sign executive order PROTECTING abortion, contraception. Ryan & Emily: Too Little, too late

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky breakdown President Biden’s plan to sign an executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Video: Bodega owner STABS man in alleged self-defense, released from RIKERS after $250K bond REDUCED

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the news that a Manhattan bodega worker was sent to Riker’s Island after stabbing a man who attacked him.