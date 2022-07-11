Rising: July 11, 2022

Did Elon Musk FAKE Twitter deal to distract from Tesla stock chaos? Batya Ungar-Sargon & Robby Soave

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Elon Musk’s decision to pull out of his $44 billion Twitter deal.

FILE – The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Elon Musk’s tumultuous $44 billion bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse, after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter’s board, Friday, July 8, 2022, saying he is terminating the acquisition. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Twitter’s regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday, May 25, 2022, won’t include a vote on Musk’s $44 billion bid for the social platform. That vote will take place at a yet-undetermined date in the future. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Kavanaugh STALKED by far-left activists, SCOTUS justices targeted at their homes: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes leftist protestors who demanded Brett Kavanaugh’s removal from a D.C. restaurant.

FILE – Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, on April 23, 2021. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, five justices voted to overturn Roe — Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. All five were raised Catholic. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

MSM spins NY bodega crime for affluent progressive readers as violence rises: Batya Ungar-Sargon

Batya Ungar-Sargon criticizes the mainstream media’s coverage of the prosecution of Bodega worker Jose Alba.

Kim Iversen: Environmental regulations are to BLAME for Sri Lanka’s collapse. Is the US Next?

Kim Iversen makes the case that the world could soon face food shortage crises as a result of environmental initiatives.

Protesters shout slogans at the protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, July 11, 2022. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool FILE – President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Biden’s visit to the Middle East this week includes meeting with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of the oil-rich kingdom who U.S. intelligence officials determined approved the killing of a U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

CLUELESS Kamala Harris FAILS to explain Dem failure to codify Roe, Pete Buttigieg poised for 2024?

Political commentator Olayemi Olurin and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing, Adam Coleman, weigh in on Vice President Kamala Harris’ most recent response to Roe v. Wade’s overturning.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with state legislators about protecting reproductive rights, Friday, July 8, 2022, in her ceremonial office inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. He is joined by, from left, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, and National Economic Council director Brian Deese. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

New York reviewing gun purchasers’ SOCIAL MEDIA accounts for WRONGTHINK? Liz Wolfe

Associate editor at Reason, Liz Wolfe, weighs in on a New York policy that will require gun applicants’ social media to be reviewed before purchasing guns.

FILE – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session, in the Red Room at the state Capitol, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits by requiring people seeking to carry concealed handguns to hand over their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.” (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

64% of Dems want Biden OUT by 2024 for AGE & Performance, Buttigieg next in line?

The hosts react to low Biden approval numbers showing young American’s dissatisfaction with the president’s age and job performance, and look ahead to potential 2024 nominees.

President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MORE Hunter Biden SCANDALOUS VIDEOS leaked; Fair game or REVENGE PORN?

The hosts react to the alleged hacking of Hunter Biden’s phone that revealed more scandalous videos.

Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)