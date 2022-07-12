Rising: July 12, 2022

Biden Admin EXTENDS Covid health EMERGENCY, Monkeypox vaccines STUCK in Denmark after FDA screwup: Briahna & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Biden Administration’s decision to continue to extend the COVID public health emergency.

Robby Soave: New FOREVER WAR? Biden says US will send weapons to Ukraine for ‘As Long As It Takes’

Robby Soave criticizes the Biden Administration’s decision to involve the US in the War in Ukraine, but pull out of other foreign affairs.

Kim Iversen: MSM fact checkers hilariously claim Hunter Biden stories are NOT suppressed

Kim Iversen breaks down a fact check on whether or not Google suppressed the latest Hunter Biden story.

US DEPLETING artillery warfare in Ukraine? Lt. Col Daniel Davis

Senior fellow and military expert at Defense Priorities Daniel Davis weighs in on Russia’s decision to turn to Iran to boost their weapons arsenal.

Chris Cuomo makes CRINGE appearance in Ukraine: Briahna & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Chris Cuomo reporting from Ukraine, one of his first journalistic appearances since his firing from CNN.

Jill Biden says Hispanics as ‘UNIQUE’ as ‘TACOS,’ 39% Latinos want TRUMP over Biden

Democratic strategist Colin Rogero and president of Bienvenido, Abraham Enriquez, weigh in on the accusations of racial stereotyping First Lady Jill Biden is facing after a recent speech.

Emily Jashinsky FACT CHECKS: Biden, MSM peddled 10-year-old abortion HOAX?

Culture editor at The Federalist, Emily Jashinsky discusses a story on a 10-year-old rape victim taken up by the White House and media that may be illegitimate.

Djokovic has NO PLANS to get vaccinated, forced to skip US Open after Wimbledon victory

The hosts react to the United States’ requirement for international travelers to be vaccinated against COVID before entering the country, and the impact this could have on tennis player Novak Djokavic’s ability to attend the US Open next month.

DON’T Run? Progressive groups say no to Biden 2024: Briahna & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss potential 2024 presidential nominees and predict who American’s could support.

