Rising: July 14, 2022

Biden more committed To UKRAINE than America amid INFLATION crisis: Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the political fallout from yesterday’s historic CPI report.

Briahna Joy Gray: Catholic SCOTUS = Religious STATE RULE? GOP abandons Constitution for culture war

Briahna Joy Gray looks at a potential relationship between Supreme Court decisions, and the fact that the majority of SCOTUS justices are Catholic.

Aaron Maté: John Bolton ADMITS to planning foreign coups

Host of Pushback, Aaron Maté, reacts to Bolton admitting that he has played a role in facilitating coups.

Biden gets Mexico to pledge $1.5B for SECURITY, infrastructure at US border

Co-host of JENerational Change on YouTube, Jen Perelman, and GOP strategist Melik Abdul weigh in on new developments at the US-Mexican border.

10-yr-old abortion seeker’s rapist ARRESTED. Emily Jashinsky emphasizes critique of one-source story

Culture editor at The Federalist Emily Jashinsky weighs in on new developments in the viral story of a 10-year-old girl who was forced to cross state lines for an abortion.

NYT claims RAY EPPS is ‘victim’ of conspiracy after Ted Cruz PRESSED FBI on Epps’ 1/6 Involvement

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate the January 6 committee’s latest incriminating accusations against former President Donald Trump.

FILE – Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. David Alan Blair, a Maryland man who used a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate battle flag to shove a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to five months in prison, according to a Justice Department spokesman. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)