Rising: July 15, 2022

Emily Jashinsky: 10-Yr-Old Ohio rape case tragic example of MEDIA FAILURE
Ryan Grim: Secret service ERASED text messages after Jan 6 investigators requested them
Kansas Abortion Referendum puts MEDICAL FREEDOM And MANDATE POLITICS at center of fight
GOP's Midterm weapon is corp WOKENESS: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky
Max Alvarez: DRACONIAN new rail industry policy WORSENS supply chain crisis, CRUSHES workers
Biden almost calls slain Palestinian-American journalist 'Shireen Abu AL-QUEDA' in atrocious gaffe
GOP proposes CASH PAYMENTS for parents: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky
Don Lemon says journalists should treat Republicans as DANGEROUS. Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky debate.
BREAKING: Manchin puts FINAL NAIL in the Biden agenda coffin
Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss Sen. Joe Manchin announcing he won’t any new climate spending or tax hikes.
Emily Jashinsky makes the case that the story around the Ohio 10-year-old rape victim was a media failure.
Ryan Grim breaks down an Intercept story that could raise questions on the posture of the secret service on January 6.
Founder of Women’s March Air Capital, Brandi Calvert, discusses a Kansas abortion referendum, and if suburban moms could play a role in deciding the future of abortion in the state after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Partner at CGCN group, Sam Geduldig, weighs in on GOP focuses heading into the midterms.
Editor-in-chief of The Real News, and former member of Teamster Rail Conference, Jeff Kurtz, discuss a new attendance policy for railway workers.
Journalist at MintPress News, Dan Cohen, weighs in on Joe Biden’s fitness for his position as president, amid his trip to Israel and a gaffe he made during a speech.
President Joe Biden gives his remarks after his visit to Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem, Friday, July 15, 2022. President Joe Biden will become the first U.S. president to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia. The world will be watching the highly anticipated meeting Friday to see if the gaffe-prone U.S. president and notoriously vengeful Saudi prince can begin repairing a rift between the two strategic partner. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the Republican party members proposing providing families with monthly checks.
Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to Don Lemon’s idea that the GOP must be treated as a danger to society, particularly following the end of Roe v. Wade.