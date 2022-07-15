Rising: July 15, 2022

BREAKING: Manchin puts FINAL NAIL in the Biden agenda coffin

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss Sen. Joe Manchin announcing he won’t any new climate spending or tax hikes.

Emily Jashinsky: 10-Yr-Old Ohio rape case tragic example of MEDIA FAILURE

Emily Jashinsky makes the case that the story around the Ohio 10-year-old rape victim was a media failure.

Ryan Grim: Secret service ERASED text messages after Jan 6 investigators requested them

Ryan Grim breaks down an Intercept story that could raise questions on the posture of the secret service on January 6.

Kansas Abortion Referendum puts MEDICAL FREEDOM And MANDATE POLITICS at center of fight

Founder of Women’s March Air Capital, Brandi Calvert, discusses a Kansas abortion referendum, and if suburban moms could play a role in deciding the future of abortion in the state after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

GOP’s Midterm weapon is corp WOKENESS: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky

Partner at CGCN group, Sam Geduldig, weighs in on GOP focuses heading into the midterms.

Max Alvarez: DRACONIAN new rail industry policy WORSENS supply chain crisis, CRUSHES workers

Editor-in-chief of The Real News, and former member of Teamster Rail Conference, Jeff Kurtz, discuss a new attendance policy for railway workers.

Biden almost calls slain Palestinian-American journalist ‘Shireen Abu AL-QUEDA’ in atrocious gaffe

Journalist at MintPress News, Dan Cohen, weighs in on Joe Biden’s fitness for his position as president, amid his trip to Israel and a gaffe he made during a speech.

President Joe Biden gives his remarks after his visit to Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem, Friday, July 15, 2022. President Joe Biden will become the first U.S. president to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia. The world will be watching the highly anticipated meeting Friday to see if the gaffe-prone U.S. president and notoriously vengeful Saudi prince can begin repairing a rift between the two strategic partner. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

GOP proposes CASH PAYMENTS for parents: Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the Republican party members proposing providing families with monthly checks.

Don Lemon says journalists should treat Republicans as DANGEROUS. Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky debate.

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to Don Lemon’s idea that the GOP must be treated as a danger to society, particularly following the end of Roe v. Wade.