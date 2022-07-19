Rising: July 19, 2022

Kim & Robby: Biden BRAGS about gas prices, DeSantis BLASTS Saudi fist-bump diplomacy

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the White House’s reaction to this month’s dip in gas prices.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Biden has signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad, and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Robby Soave: Andrew Yang ATTACKED by SPLC for DARING to talk with Libertarians

Robby Soave makes the case that strong hate of certain individuals due to their association with other figures creates fuels polarization and extremism.

NEW: Biden to declare CLIMATE EMERGENCY in HAIL MARY to pass energy agenda

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss President Bidens reported plan to declare a national climate emergency.

INFLATION FAIL: 25% approve of Biden on inflation. Harris, Newsom 2024 rumors SWIRL

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross and host of “A Fresh Perspectice,” Jeff Charles weigh in on hemorrhaging for President Biden in the polls.

UPenn nominates LIA THOMAS for NCAA Woman of the Year Award: Kim Iversen, Robby Soave & Libby Emmons

Editor in chief at The Post Millennial Libby Emmons weighs in on Lia Thomas being nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Charges DROPPED On Colbert Team’s Capitol Trespassing, Tucker BLASTS Dem’s 1/6 Hypocrisy

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss the members of the Stephen Colbert show who were arrested in the Capitol last month, and the prosecutor’s decision to not pursue charges against them.

FILE – Stephen Colbert attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest “An Evening with Stephen Colbert” in Los Angeles on March 16, 2019. Colbert says that his staff members arrested at a congressional office building last week were guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry.’ His ‘Late Show’ monologue Monday was his first time addressing the Thursday incident. U.S. Capitol Police detained comics including the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) FILE – In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. The National Security Agency’s internal watchdog said Tuesday it would investigate allegations that the agency “improperly targeted the communications of a member of the U.S. news media” following Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s claims that the NSA tried to shut down his show. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) FILE – Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. David Alan Blair, a Maryland man who used a lacrosse stick attached to a Confederate battle flag to shove a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riot, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, to five months in prison, according to a Justice Department spokesman. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Fauci Tells The Hill “I’m Not Retiring”

Dr. Fauci tells The Hill he is not retiring, amid yesterday’s rumors that he is expected to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term.

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, waves hello to the committee at the start of a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing, about the budget request for the National Institutes of Health, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

BREAKING: Charges DROPPED in bodega worker Jose Alba’s self defense case

Kim Iversen and Robby Soave react to the news that murder charges are being dropped in Bodega worker Jose Alba’s case.