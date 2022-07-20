trending:

Liz Wolfe: body cam footage needed for judgement on Sundberg shooting

by Lexi Lonas - 07/20/22 6:36 PM ET

Liz Wolfe, an associate editor at Reason, discussed the police shooting of Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg on Hill.TV’s “Rising” Monday, saying more evidence is needed before judging whether the police response was justified.

“I would caution people not to buy into the false choice that’s being presented here,” she said. “I think we need to wait until body camera footage emerges and get a sense of whether or not police truly exhausted all their options.”

Police were called on Sundberg by a woman who said Sundberg was shooting into her apartment, where she and her two small children were. When police arrived, Sundberg reportedly barricaded himself into the apartment complex.

After a six hour standoff, Sundberg was killed by police snipers. The shooting led to protests against police outside the apartment complex, with a video of the mother confronting the protesters going viral. 

Protesters are heard yelling at the mother, telling her to “shut up” and that “she’s alive,” while she tells the protesters they shouldn’t be protesting for a man who shot at her. 

“I’m very skeptical of how police acted here but, at the same time, that does not mean that we can or should dismiss this woman’s experience,” Wolfe said. 

“One of the things she brought up in this video was that if she had been killed and it had been just another example of urban violence, nobody would be caring and nobody would be protesting it,” Wolfe added.

