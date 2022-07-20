Rising: July 20, 2022

FAKE handcuffs? AOC, Ilhan Omar, ARRESTED at SCOTUS rally: Ryan Grim & Robby Soave

Ryan Grim and Robby Soave react to the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who were protesting outside the Supreme Court over abortion rights yesterday.

Robby Soave: Creepy DISINFO BOARD deemed ‘UNNECESSARY’ by DHS, Critics of Nina Jankowicz vindicated

Robby Soave discusses the Department Of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board, which has been deemed unnecessary by DHS.

UK’s HOTTEST summer on RECORD sets infrastructure ABLAZE: Reporter

Deputy editor at Carbon Brief Simon Evans discusses the red extreme heat wave warning issued by the UK.

Elon Musk Lawsuit UPDATE: Court FAST TRACKS trial, Experts like Twitter’s chances of forcing sale

Managing editor at Law&Crime, Adam Klasfeld, weighs in on a Delaware judge’s decision to fast-track the lawsuit between Twitter and Elon Musk.

FILE – The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to force billionaire Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy the social media giant will be resolved in a small but powerful Delaware court that specializes in high-stakes business disputes. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)