Rising: July 28, 2022

BREAKING: Recession IS HERE. Will Biden ADMIT it?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new GDP numbers, and whether a recession will be declared.

Briahna Joy Gray: Monkeypox handling mirrors Biden’s BUNGLED COVID response

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that the government’s handling of Monkeypox is similar to President Biden’s coronavirus response.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after meetingswith Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Biden is ending his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday, July 26, and again on Wednesday, July 27. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Bri, Robby, Ryan, & Emily: Lab Leak Theory NOT debunked by new studies claiming natural origin

Rising Friday’s hosts, Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim, weigh in on new studies surrounding the Lab Leak COVID origin theory.

Ron DeSantis CALLS OUT drag shows for over-exploiting children, Panel DEBATES

Political journalist, Rebecca Azor, and culture editor at The Federalist, Emily Jashinsky, discuss the role of the state in intervening in whether children should be allowed to attend drag shows.

Ken Klippenstein files a REQUEST to recover Jan 6 deleted secret service texts

Investigative reporter at The Intercept discusses a complaint he filed with the National Archives over deleted January 6 secret service text messages.

Manchin AGREES to $433B inflation bill, Here’s what’s in it: David Dayen

Executive editor at The American Prospect, David Dayen, discusses a new spending package that would address healthcare, prescription drugs, and climate change.

Andrew Yang joins GOP & DEMOCRATS to form a viable new party: The Forward Party

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave examine Andrew Yang’s third party, the Forward Party, and a new poll showing that many voters see a third party as ‘necessary.’

The View offers apology after Turning Point USA Files Cease-And-Desist For ‘Defamatory’ Nazi Remarks

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to The View’s apology following ‘defamatory’ remarks.

Democrats hate the LEFT so much they are campaigning for Far Right candidates in Detroit

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave criticize Democrats’ campaigning for Detroit far-right candidates.