Rising: July 29, 2022

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky break down Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer’s bill.

Emily Jashinsky makes the case the instant virtual connections with people around the world are impacting human socialization incentives.

Ryan Grim criticizes party politics and political theatre on both sides of the Senate aisle, particularly among Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senior policy analyst at The Independent Women’s Forum, Kelsey Bolar, breaks down a case in Chicago that led to a mother losing custody of her child due over gender identity.

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the definition of ‘recession’ being changed in Wikipedia, in relation to how the White House is handling the conversation around a recession.

Anti-poverty advocate Joe Sanberg discusses the importance of California passing the Living Wage Act, which would raise minimum wage to $18 per hour in the state.

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to price changes over the past two decades, with especially high hikes on hospital services, college tuition, and housing prices.

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss latest updates from the Hunter Biden investigation.