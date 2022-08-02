Rising: August 2, 2022

US kills key 9/11 AL-QAEDA leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri. Tucker Carlson lambasts Biden Admin

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to President Biden’s remarks regarding the killing of Al-Qaeda leader.

President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) FILE – In this 1998 file photo made available Friday, March 19, 2004, Ayman al-Zawahri, left, listens during a news conference with Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan. A U.S. airstrike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter. President Joe Biden will speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House. (AP Photo/Mazhar Ali Khan, File)

Democrats give MILLIONS to Trump-aligned GOP candidates, Robby Soave explains WHY

Robby Soave breaks down DCCC’s funding of a far-right Trump candidate.

In this July 25, 2022 photo, Michigan’s 3rd District Congressional Republican Rep. Peter Meijer answers questions at the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Grand Rapids, Mich. ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Meijer is seeking his third term in office and will face Republican challenger John Gibbs. Former President Donald Trump has backed challengers to Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, all of whom crossed party lines for the impeachment vote. (AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti)

Pelosi’s Taiwan trip PROVOKES China amid Biden’s arms-race in Ukraine: Reporter

News editor at Antiwar.com, Dave DeCamp, discusses White House messaging on Taiwan, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the country.

Aaron Maté: Zelensky is a Neoliberal PAWN, US hits $8 BILLION in aid to Ukraine

Host of Pushback airing on the Grayzone, Aaron Maté, weighs in on the Biden Administration sending more aid to Ukraine, including ammunition for high-tech rocket systems.

Policy Minute: StriveTogether Sponsored Content by StriveTogether

BORDER CRISIS is what moving Latinos in Texas RIGHT: GOP candidate Cassy Garcia

Former deputy state director for Ted Cruz, Cassy Garcia weighs in on why Hispanic voters are leaving the Democratic Party,

The View CHALLENGES DeSantis to Appear on show; FL Gov’s comms team declines in SCATHING letter

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ team declining an invitation to appear on The View.

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

BOMBSHELL POLL: Crime, inflation top voter issues, Including DEMOCRATS

Political editor at NewsNation, Chris Stirewalt, breaks down a new poll highlighting the most important issues to voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

Julia Manchester: AZ Primary BREAKDOWN. Trump’s confusing ‘Eric’ endorsement in MO

Political reporter at The Hill, Julia Manchester breaks down what Americans should be looking at in today’s Arizona’s primary elections.

Breaking: Pelosi ARRIVES in Taiwan, Diplomatic crisis to ENSUE?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Nancy Pelosi touching down in Taiwan, and discuss what this means for future US relations with China.

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)