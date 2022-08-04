Andrew Yang: US needs a multi-party system

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate who is now the co-chair of the Forward Party, on Thursday said the U.S. needs a multi-party system and touted his own new political party as an alternative.

“I think the worst number of parties you are going to have is one. The second worst is two. Three would be infinitely better, but if we got to a system that had four, five or six parties that’s probably healthier and more dynamic,” Yang said on Hill.TV’s “Rising”.

Yang, who also ran for mayor of New York, started the Forward Party due to his discontent with the two party system. He said his party is the biggest third party in the U.S. today.

“Anyone who’s for anything thriving outside the duopoly should join the Forward Party movement, make it so that we have an open and competitive system,” Yang said.

Yang said he believes both the Republican and Democratic parties should have already split from within because of different factions developing.

“The question is, how do we get from this current dysfunctional broken two-party system to some version I’m describing and one reason why I think this reform is so vital is that a two party system is uniquely vulnerable and susceptible to authoritarianism,” Yang said.

Yang’s Forward Party recently partnered with the Renew America Movement, made up of former Republicans and the Serve America Movement, made up of a combination of Democrats, independents and Republicans.