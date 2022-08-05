Rising: August 5, 2022

Establishment touts INFLATION BILL, but it won’t provide relief: Emily Jashinsky & Katie Halper

Katie Halper and Emily Jashinsky react to Sen. Kysten Sinema’s agreement to the Democrat’s economic bill, with some key changes.

President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington, as he announces that a U.S. airstrike killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP) FILE -Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a meeting of the Senate Homeland Security Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist who was seen as the pivotal vote, said in a statement that she had agreed to changes in the measure’s tax and energy provisions and was ready to “move forward” on the bill, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 . (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Emily Jashinsky: Climate HYPOCRITES want YOU to sacrifice while they fly PRIVATE JETS

Emily Jashinsky criticizes the super wealthy for passing off the burden of fighting climate change onto the working class.

DEEP DIVE: Did Wall Street DESTROY the military amid China conflict? Matt Stoller, Katie, & Emily

Research director at the American Economic Liberties Project, Matt Stoller, breaks down the mentality inside ‘the blob’ and how the military industrial complex sabotages itself from the inside.

DeSantis SUSPENDS prosecutor for REFUSING to enforce abortion, Transgender surgery laws

Katie Halper and Emily Jashinsky discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren for pledging not to enforce the state’s restrictions on abortion, as well as transgender surgery.

CNN laughably asks Liz Cheney about 2024. Cheney predicts DEMOCRATS would vote for her: Katie & Emily

Katie Halper and Emily Jashinsky react to a new ad with former Vice President Dick Cheney supporting his daughter, Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign.

FILE – Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives after a break as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Biden’s FBI quietly expands WATCHLIST after Jan 6: Ken Klippenstein

Investigative reporter at The Intercept, Ken Klippenstein, weighs in on the FBI reportedly expanding its watchlist to include ‘national security threat actors.’

FILE – President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, July 30, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

John Fetterman called ‘Fake Populist’ by Dr. Oz for receiving money from parents to which he admits

Katie Halper and Emily Jashinsky discuss Dr. Oz’s criticisms of John Fetterman’s upbringing, arguing that this undermines his image of being a Pennsylvania everyday man.

FILE – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visits with people attending a Democratic Party event for candidates to meet and collect signatures for ballot petitions for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election, at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa., March 4, 2022. The fate of the Democratic Party is intertwined in a pair of Pennsylvania elections that’ll be closely watched this year. John Fetterman could help the party keep control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The right to be LAZY? Workers fight for DIGNITY, fair pay on r/ANTIWORK

Comedian and writer, Kate Willett, discusses her piece on how the pandemic contributed to a ‘slacker uprising.’

DEVELOPING: China ENDS several US cooperation measures after Pelosi Taiwan visit

Katie Halper and Emily Jashinsky react to news that China is ending several U.S. cooperation measures following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference with a congressional delegation led by Pelosi at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)