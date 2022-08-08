Rising: August 8, 2022

CLASS WARS? IRS adds 87,000 NEW agents, $80B to enforce MORE taxes

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss one amendment in the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act concerning the IRS.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a press conference on the Inflation Reduction Act, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Robby Soave: NYC FORCES vaccines on many 5-year-olds; DC schools will KICK OUT unvaxxed teens

Robby Soave criticizes Washington, D.C.’s, requirement that all children ages 12 and older must be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to school this fall.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Biden IGNITES migrant crisis with open borders, AGAIN screws over working class

Batya Ungar-Sargon criticizes Democrats’ flip-flopping view on the crisis at the Southern Border, and the Liberal media’s blaming of Republicans for the issue.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after his most recent COVID-19 isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) FILE – Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses, April 27, 2022, in Washington. The District of Columbia has requested National Guard assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants that have been sent to Washington by governors in Texas and Arizona. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Mob appeasement or justice? Biden AG charges cops connected to Breonna Taylor’s death: panel DEBATES

Senior lecturer of African American studies at the University of Maryland, Jason Nichols, and executive director of Seeking Educational Excellence, Charles Love, debate the motives surrounding the charging of the officers connected to Breonna Taylor’s murder, and whether the Department of Justice’s action is enough.

Inflation forces Black Americans to FLEE Dem cities for THE SOUTH: Jeff Charles

Host of a “Fresh Perspective,” Jeff Charles weighs in on Black Americans moving to the South as living costs increase in expensive, Democratic led-cities in the North.

CEASE FIRE In GAZA: 44 Killed, 300+ Wounded in 3 day conflict Btwn Israeli, Palestinian militants

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discusses the cease fire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants following a three-day conflict in Gaza.

Palestinians celebrate the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza City, early Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A cease-fire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants has held throughout the night, signaling the latest round of violence may have abated. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Climate Bill: INSULIN cap STRUCK DOWN, $80B for EVs, MISSES inflation reduction? Batya & Robby

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave dive deeper into the specific provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that the Senate passed last night.

CNN’s Brian Stelter: Hunter Biden Scandal NOT just a ‘Right-Wing’ story, Could DERAIL Biden 2024 run

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to CNN’s Brian Stelter’s questioning on whether the Hunter Biden legal battles will impact President Joe Biden’s decision to run for re-election in 2024.

Marco Rubio, DeSantis RAIL against ‘Soros-Backed’ district attorneys

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to Sen. Marco Rubio pleading Congress to spend more money on urban crime, amidst the passage of the climate bill.

FILE – In this June 21, 2019 file photo, George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File) Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Anna Rose Layden/Pool Photo via AP)