Rising: August 9, 2022

BANANA REPUBLIC? Mar-a-Lago RAIDED By FBI, GOP SLAMS DOJ: Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, and Republicans’ reactions to it.

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is shown on July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department announced civil rights charges Thursday against four Louisville police officers over the drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose fatal shooting contributed to the racial justice protests that rocked the U.S. in the spring and summer of 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Robby Soave: Lib media SMEARS Fox hosts for nonexistent HYPOCRISY over Aaron Rodgers’ drug use

Robby Soave criticizes the progressive media’s attack on Fox News.

White House backtracks on MIDDLE CLASS AUDITS, Wealthy Americans benefit from inflation bill: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down the establishment’s varying views on the Inflation Reduction Act.

President Joe Biden participates in a briefing at Marie Roberts Elementary School about the ongoing response efforts to devastating flooding, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Lost Creek, Ky. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

New Yorker glorifies woke Gen. Mark Milley in cringe profile: Robby Soave

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to an unreleased resignation Gen. Mark Milley wrote to former President Donald Trump after the incident in Lafayette Square.

Roger Waters: Biden is A ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ for fueling Ukraine PROXY WAR, provoking China

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters’ criticism of President Joe Biden over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the “CHIPS and Science Act of 2022” during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CBS WALKS BACK reporting that 70% US aid sent to Ukraine is MISSING, Biden sends ANOTHER $5.5B

Professor at Georgetown University, Trita Parsi, weighs in on the United States giving additional aid to Ukraine and whether this is a logical long-term strategy.

US GOVERNMENT funds groups ‘fact-checking’ Ukraine information on Facebook: Alan MacLeod

Staff writer at Mintpress News, Alan MacLeod, discusses the fact-checking organizations that Facebook uses to monitor information about Ukraine that are directly funded by the U.S. government.

EPSTEIN CONNECTION? Mar-a-Lago raid green lit by judge who reportedly DEFENDED Epstein STAFF in 2008

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss potential links between the judge who approved the raid on Mar-a-Lago and financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

FILE — This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017. Judge Alison Nathan said Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, that she’ll question a juror under oath during a rare post-verdict evidentiary hearing about the answers he gave during jury selection for the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after he told news outlets that he didn’t recall being asked about prior sexual abuse. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File) FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is seen in Palm Beach, Fla. China says it has been informed of the arrest of a Chinese woman at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend and is providing her with consular services. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Jan 6 committee obtains 2 YEARS WORTH of Alex Jones’ text messages

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss texts messages sent and received by radio host Alex Jones that have been turned over to the January 6th committee.

FILE – In this Aug 3, 2022 file photo, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin. An attorney representing two parents who sued Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre says the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone. Attorney Mark Bankston said in court Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 that the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File) LIV CEO Greg Norman, right, talks with Tucker Carlson during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)