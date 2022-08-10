Rising: August 10, 2022

White House INSISTS Biden ‘not briefed’ on Mar-a-Lago raid; what was The FBI after? Briahna & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s response to questioning about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general’s office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) President Joe Biden arrives to sign the Instruments of Ratification for the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty for the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The document is a treaty in support of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Briahna Joy Gray: Corrupt Chuck’s inflation deceit EXPOSED

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that Democrats are lying about key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Hunter 2.0? Nancy Pelosi SNUCK investor son, Paul Pelosi Jr., on TAIWAN trip: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss allegations that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought her son on her Taiwan trip as an unnamed guest.

They’re All ‘FASCISTS’: Joe Scarborough LOSES IT on critics of Mar-a-Lago raid

CEO of Status Coup at YouTube.com/StatusCoup, Jordan Chariton, and Newsweek contributor, Denise Long, weigh in on how partisanship may have impacted the varying reactions to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

17-Yr-Old ARRESTED for abortion after Facebook HANDS OVER her private messages to police

Professor at St. John’s Law School, Kate Klonick, discusses a teen and her mother who are facing criminal charges in Nebraska after officials subpoena the teens’ Facebook messages and found she had an at-home abortion at 23 weeks, violating the state law that bans the procedure after 20 weeks.

EPSTEIN-Mar A Lago raid judge accused of rigging infamous SWEETHEART DEAL: Tara Palmeri

Senior political correspondent at Puck News, Tara Palmeri, discusses links between the judge who green-lit the Mar-a-Lago raid, and clients connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Novavax’s $1.6B government HANDOUT wasted on only 7K shots after consumers REJECT Vax: Bri & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Novavax’s vaccine rollout that many consumers rejected.

LA driver who killed SIX after running red light involved in 13 OTHER previous accidents

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to this week’s Los Angeles car crash that killed six people, and the legal ramifications of the event.

A memorial cross is posted on a traffic pole as Los Angeles City Public Works technicians replace burned traffic lights and signs after crash involving multiple cars near a gas station in the unincorporated Windsor Hills in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. A speeding car ran a red light and plowed into cars in a crowded intersection Thursday in a fiery crash that killed several people, including a baby, just outside of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)