Rising: August 12, 2022

Classified NUCLEAR DOCS at center of Mar-a-Lago raid: WaPo, AG Garland PERSONALLY APPROVED search

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss classified documents relating to nuclear weapons that were among the list of items being sought after in the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, according to new reporting.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general’s office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Ryan Grim: Dems’ major healthcare bill could actually INCREASE costs for workers with employer plans

Ryan Grim makes the case that Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- N.Y.) allowed former President Donald Trump to disturb the Democrats’ drug pricing reform.

FILE -Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Schumer effectively became the leader of the U.S. Senate on the morning of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. And it has been mess and tumultuous ever since. Yet the New York Democrat has led the Senate in a surprisingly productive run, despite the longest evenly split 50-50 Senate in U.S. history. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Emily Jashinsky: WaPo condescends GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski IN HER OWN OBITUARY

Emily Jashinsky criticizes the Washington Post’s portrayal of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) in her obituary.

FILE – In this July 19, 2018 file photo, Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., center, flanked by John Bozzella, president of Global Automakers, left, and Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., joins Americans who work for international auto companies to demonstrate against trade tariffs they say will negatively impact U.S. auto manufacturing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

FBI office TARGETED, suspect killed after posting ‘CALL TO ARMS’ in response to Mar-a-Lago raid

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to the death of a man in Ohio following an attempted FBI break-in.

A Clinton County employee helps direct traffic as an Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle leaves the scene where an armed man was shot and killed by police after breaching the FBI’s Cincinnati field office Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Wilmington, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Mayor Bowser BEGS Feds for help, blames GREG ABBOTT for sparking migrant crisis: Ryan & Emily

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser asking The National Guard to step in after busloads of migrants were sent to the nation’s capital by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).

FILE – Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference March 15, 2022, in Washington. Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars on immigration enforcement and hours at the podium blasting the Biden administration policies have found two unlikely allies: Democratic mayors Bowser of Washington, D.C., and Eric Adams of New York. The mayors’ recent overtures for federal aid is a response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border, a months-old practice that has been long on political theater and short on practical impact. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state will provide migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border bus charters to Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

BREAKING: Polio detected in NYC wastewater, officials say HUNDREDS of cases likely circulating

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to news that the virus that causes Polio has been found in New York City wastewater.

Elizabeth Warren: Voters tell me ‘I Would Vote For You, IF YOU HAD A PENIS’

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky react to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) commentary on why there has not been a woman in the White House yet.

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talk during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. Choosing a presidential candidate based primarily on loathing the alternative is not the strongest of electoral strategies. That’s why leaders of the progressive movement say many Americans who were enthralled by Bernie Sanders and his slogan of “Not Me. Us,” won’t be as likely to settle for Joe Biden. (AP Photo/John Locher) Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of “We Feed People” at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)