Rising: August 15, 2022

ESPIONAGE ACT investigation prompted Mar-a-Lago raid, FBI subpoenas surveillance footage: Report

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave break down the latest updates from the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Court papers show that the FBI recovered documents labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) FILE – President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency in 2020 and Biden has extended it through at least February 2023. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) The receipt for property that was seized during the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., is photographed Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Batya Ungar Sargon: POLITICAL WITCH HUNT or justified raid? Mar-A-Lago exposes elite ignorance

Batya Ungar-Sargon makes the case that people on both sides of the aisle should question the institutions and information surrounding the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. As more details emerge about the Georgia investigation into possible illegal attempts to influence the outcome of the state’s 2020 election, people of potential interest are hiring high-profile attorneys. Word broke Thursday that Trump has hired prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney Drew Findling, who’s best known for representing rap stars. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Robby Soave: CDC finally ENDS social distance requirement, but will Fauci ZEALOTS even care?

Robby Soave discusses the CDC’s lifting of COVID restrictions, and how blue areas may react.

Afghanistan-US 20 Yr occupancy should be focus of scrutiny vs. botched exit: Expert Panel

Military expert, retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, and executive vice president at the Quincy Institute For Responsible Statecraft, Dr. Trita Parsi, debate what went wrong in the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, one year after the withdrawal.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Climate activists are clamoring for President Joe Biden to declare a national climate emergency, calls the White House has so far not headed. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Pfizer CEO tests POSITIVE for Covid, Tweets he’s GRATEFUL for quadruple vax & Paxlovid treatment

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss news that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tested positive for COVID-19.

FILE – Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks during a ceremony in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Oct. 12, 2021. On Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that Myriam Bourla, the wife of Albert Bourla, had died from complications of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, she had no such complications, and she was alive and well. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos, File)

Andrew Yang UNPREPARED to articulate Forward Party platforms on CNN: Tezlyn Figaro

Host of Straight Shot No Chaser podcast, Tezlyn Figaro, weighs in on Forward Party co-chair Andrew Yang’s CNN interview about his party’s platform.

CNN’s Jim Acosta walks out of the U.S. District Courthouse with a smile, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Washington. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the White House to immediately return Acosta’s credentials. He found that Acosta was “irreparably harmed” and dismissed the government’s argument that CNN could send another reporter in Acosta’s place to cover the White House. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Andrew Yang arrives at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vibiana in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Author Salman Rushdie STABBED at speaking event, Iran says he ‘INSULTED ISLAM’

Associate editor at Reason, Liz Wolfe, weighs in on the attack on author Salman Rushdie, and potential motives for the incident.

FILE – Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. An Iranian government official denied on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Rushdie, in remarks that were the country’s first public comments on the attack. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW: Trump says ‘temperature has to be brought down,’ makes PEACE OFFERING to DOJ: Batya & Robby

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to former President Donald Trump’s change in tone on the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Tulsi Gabbard DENOUNCES sanctions on Russia, Fox News AGAIN only anti-war voice in MSM: Batya, Robby

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to what former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had to say when she filled in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

President Joe Biden waves as he leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)