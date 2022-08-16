Rising: August 16, 2022

PASSPORT COVERUP? Trump claims passports SEIZED in Mar-a-Lago raid, NBC refutes

Ryan Grim and Briahna Joy Gray react to House Republicans’ push to unseal documents related to the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Liz Cheney faces likely BLOODBATH in Tuesday’s primary. MSNBC next?: Briahna Joy Gray & Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim and Briahna Joy Gray discuss Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) fall from grace in the Republican party as she faces losing her seat during today’s primary elections.

FILE – Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families and have been among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) Cows graze in front of a barn with a campaign sign supporting Rep. Liz Cheney in Jackson, Wyo., Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Wyoming holds its Republican primary election Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BOMBSHELL POLL: 71% GOP support 2024 Trump bid after Mar-a-Lago raid

Ryan Grim and Briahna Joy Gray react to polling that shows 58 percent of GOP voters would support former President Donald Trump if the Republican presidential primary were today. This polling was conducted after the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building headquarters is seen in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Mayor Bowser DENIES vax mandate will bar 40% Black kids from school, but DATA says otherwise: Report

Ryan Grim and Briahna Joy Gray debate the pitfalls of Washington, D.C.’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for public school children.

FILE – Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference March 15, 2022, in Washington. Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars on immigration enforcement and hours at the podium blasting the Biden administration policies have found two unlikely allies: Democratic mayors Bowser of Washington, D.C., and Eric Adams of New York. The mayors’ recent overtures for federal aid is a response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border, a months-old practice that has been long on political theater and short on practical impact. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Monkeypox vax FAILURE? What went wrong with the rollout: WaPo reporter

Health reporter for The Washington Post, Fenit Nirappil, breaks down obstacles the federal government faces in distributing monkeypox vaccines.

NYT endorses billionaire prosecutor Dan Goldman WITHOUT disclosing family relationship: Ryan Grim

Ryan Grim and Briahna Joy Gray discuss the New York Times’ controversial endorsement of former prosecutor Dan Goldman to represent New York’s 10th congressional district.

Middle class to pay $20B more in taxes to fund Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act: CBO

Ryan Grim and Briahna Joy Gray consider the political and economic implications of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden is expected to sign into law today.

President Joe Biden jokingly sprints his bicycle towards journalists along the beach during his morning bike ride at Kiawah Island, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Biden is in Kiawah Island with his family on vacation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Dr. Oz’s BIZZARE grocery video mocking Biden for high price ‘crudite’ BACKFIRES: Bri & Ryan

Ryan Grim and Briahna Joy Gray poke fun at a new campaign video from Dr. Oz.

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, center, drops by The Capitol Diner, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Swatara Township, Pa. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)