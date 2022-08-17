Rising: August 17, 2022

Liz Cheney for PRESIDENT?! Delusional DEMOCRATS champion defeated warmonger: Bri & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave reflect on Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) neoconservative roots amidst rumors she’ll return to politics as a Democratic or Independent candidate for president. Rep. Cheney lost her GOP primary election last night to a Donald Trump-backed challenger.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at an Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Challenger Harriet Hageman has defeated Cheney in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Briahna Joy Gray: Trump DERANGEMENT SYNDROME puts leftists on the side of the SURVEILLANCE STATE

Briahna Joy Gray argues that leftists should take advantage of Republicans’ newfound distrust of the establishment security state after the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Robby Soave: Why SOCIAL JUSTICE educators stopped teaching kids to read

Robby Soave details social justice activists’ new push to change how children are taught to read.

Putin BLASTS Pelosi, US for Taiwan trip as Zelensky calls for BAN on Russian travelers in EU

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s condemnation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) trip to Taiwan.

Manchin, Schumer’s GIVEAWAY to fossil fuel industry is NOTHING to cheer for: Reporter

Reporter for The American Prospect, Lee Harris, breaks down why a backroom energy deal between Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) stands to benefit the fossil fuel industry more than American consumers.

PANEL ERUPTS: ‘Black voters will STAY HOME.’ Dem organizers sound the alarm, is Biden doing enough?

CEO and founding partner at HIT Strategies, Terrance Woodbury, and GOP strategist Melik Abdul debate whether the Biden administration is doing enough to win over Black voters come midterms this fall.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Gen Z ABANDONS college, education NOT WORTH tuition costs anymore: Emma Camp

Student at the University of Virginia and writer for Reason Magazine, Emma Camp, details why less Americans are choosing to go to to college.

Quadruple-vaxxed Jill Biden tests Covid positive, DeSantis SLAMS CDC for moving pandemic goalposts

First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, her spokesperson says she is experiencing mild symptoms and is quadruple vaccinated; Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible.

Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

Attorney for nurse charged in deadly crash DENIES 14 prior incidents, cites mental health issues

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new developments in the case of a travelling nurse accused of running a red light and killing six people in Los Angeles earlier this month.