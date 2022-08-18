Rising: August 18, 2022

SURVEILLANCE TAPES? Trump weighs releasing footage from Mar-a-Lago FBI raid: Bri & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting that former President Donald Trump may release surveillance footage of the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump falsely claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

FILE – An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Briahna Joy Gray: Liberal MISINFORMATION ruined Dems, Biden’s credibility on Covid

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that the Biden administration has completely given up on guiding the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Liz Cheney = Abe 2.0? Cheney compares herself to ABRAHAM LINCOLN, ridicule ensues: Briahna & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) compared herself to Abraham Lincoln.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at an Election Day gathering in Jackson, Wyo. Challenger Harriet Hageman has defeated Cheney in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HEATED DEBATE: Will Inflation Reduction Act actually reduce INFLATION?

Associate professor of Economics at Bard College, Pavlina Tcherneva, and former Trump economic advisor, Stephen Moore, debate whether the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed yesterday, will actually reduce inflation.

Former CIA director SMEARS Republicans as ‘Violent’ extremists, Tulsi Gabbard claps back at deep state

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react after former CIA Director Michael Hayden identified today’s GOP as the most “nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible” political force on Earth, #CIA #GOP

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a campaign stop at Breitbach’s Mid-Week Market in Dubuque on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.(Eileen Meslar/Telegraph Herald via AP)

Joe Rogan: Mar-a-Lago raid was a PLOT intended to ‘KNOCK TRUMP OUT’ of 2024 election

Podcast host Joe Rogan speculates that the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago was a strategy to knock former President Donald Trump out of contention for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) President Trump waves to supporters after arriving aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif. to attend a Republican Party fundraiser at an undisclosed location on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

CDC’s Walensky admits to ‘BIG MISTAKES’ in Covid response, suggests ‘AMBITIOUS’ overhaul

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the director of the CDC saying it needs to reorganize after its coronavirus response over the past few years.

FILE – Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during an event on Dec. 8, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. ABC News is under fire for how it edited an interview that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave to “Good Morning America.” Experts say ABC News has a responsibility to talk to viewers about what happened and why, particularly to prevent misinformation from spreading further. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

BREAKING: Israel shutters Palestinian HUMAN RIGHTS groups after IDF admits to killing 5 children

Host of the Katie Halper Show, Katie Halper, details official confirmation that Israel was responsible for the Aug. 7 bombing of a Gaza cemetery that killed five children. #Israel #IDF #Palestine

‘Libs of Tik Tok’ SUSPENDED after fight with Boston Children’s Hospital over trans youth surgery

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react after the popular ‘Libs of Tik Tok’ account was suspended from Facebook.