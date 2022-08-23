Rising: August 23, 2022

Rand Paul vows to INVESTIGATE FAUCI after US top doc announces December retirement

Though Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced he will step down his White House and NIAID roles this December, Republicans are vowing to hold him responsible about gain-of-function research funding. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss this, and what may come from his retirement.

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the origin of COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 20, 2021. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name, and the subject of partisan attacks, during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than 5 decades of service. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget in Washington, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)