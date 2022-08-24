Rising: August 24, 2022

DeSantis challenger REVEALED in Florida Democrat Charlie Crist, Nadler takes down Maloney in NY-12

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert breaks down the biggest takeaways from yesterday’s primary elections.

Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., gestures as he speaks to supporters after declaring victory Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the primary and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Briahna Joy Gray: Student debt cancellation PANIC exposes hypocrisy on elites’ Covid BAILOUTS

President Biden is expected to make an announcement about student debt cancellation today. Briahna Joy Gray details why the president’s expected proposal doesn’t go far enough. #StudentDebt #StudentLoanForgiveness #StudentDebtCancellation #Biden

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on April 28, 2022. Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., follows Nancy Pelosi as she arrives for her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DeSantis-backed school board candidates CLEAN HOUSE in FL, vow to fight CRT & protect girls’ sports

The election of conservatives Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci has flipped Miami Dade County’s school board. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate what this means for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE’ agenda.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chairs a cabinet meeting at the capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Gov. DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Fauci repeats: ‘I DON’T regret lockdowns’ as study shows childhood diabetes SKYROCKETED during 2020

Research reveals new cases of childhood type 2 diabetes increased by 77 percent during 2020. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate what lessons should be learned from pandemic school closures.

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. \Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Did Pfizer’s Covid vaccine cause MASS MISCARRIAGES? Amber Athey DEBUNKS Naomi Wolf’s viral claim

Washington editor at The Spectator, Amber Athey, debunks a viral blog post claiming Pfizer’s Covid vaccine caused miscarriages in 44 percent of pregnant women during its clinical trial.

According to Pfizer and the CDC, potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Other side effects could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, and nausea. In rare cases, people have experienced serious health events after the COVID-19 vaccination. Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event.

According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Evidence continues to build showing that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective. It suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 infection in anyone, including the mother or the baby. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies may provide to the baby. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men.

According to the CDC layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.

ON THE GROUND Ukraine update: Laura Kelly speaks to Briahna & Robby from Kyiv

Reporter at The Hill, Laura Kelly, gives an update on the Ukraine-Russia war from the ground in Kyiv.

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton release CRINGE ‘Gutsy’ documentary: Briahna & Robby REACT

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave criticize Hillary Clinton’s newest venture, ‘Gutsy.’

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary “Hillary” in New York o March 4, 2020, left, and Chelsea Clinton attends a screening of “Colette” in New York on Sept. 13, 2018. The Clintons will interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem for a streaming series that debuts in two months. Apple TV said Thursday that “Gutsy” will debut on its service on Sept. 9. (Photos by Evan Agostini, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

New: Biden to cancel up to $20k STUDENT DEBT for Pell Grant recipients, $10k for others

President Biden is set to announce his plans to cancel some student loan debt and push back the pandemic repayment moratorium. Founder of Jubilee Legal and Strategist of Debt Collective, Sparky Abraham, discusses how this will impact millions of borrowers.

FILE – President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington. Biden is set to announce $10,000 federal student loan cancellation on Aug. 24, for many, extend repayment pause for others. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Paul Pelosi PLEADS GUILTY to DUI, will serve ONE DAY in jail

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband has pled guilty to driving under the influence. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

FILE – This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office shows Paul Pelosi on May 29, 2022, following his arrest on suspicion of DUI in Northern California. The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years’ probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. (Napa County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)