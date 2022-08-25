Rising: August 25, 2022

Uvalde parents SUE police for $27B, Chief Pete Arredondo FIRED as he spurns ALL responsibility

Uvalde parents and suvivors are seeking $27 billion in damages from law enforcement agencies who responded to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss. #Uvalde #RobbElementary #LawEnforcement

FILE – Investigators search for evidences outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who served as on-site commander during the shooting, said that he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Briahna Joy Gray: Student debt critics are RIGHT! Cancellation alone won’t fix this crisis

Briahna Joy Gray encourages critics of student debt cancellation to consider other options to address the roots of exorbitant tuition costs.

State-sponsored violence will never end while QUALIFIED IMMUNITY still exists: Civil rights lawyer

Founder and executive director of Civil Rights Corps, Alec Karakatsanis, makes the case for ending qualified immunity after video showing police beat a man in Arkansas went viral this week.

HEATED DEBATE: Is student debt cancellation a TERRIBLE policy or a step towards debt jubilee?

Political organizer Astra Taylor and co-founder of BASED Politics, Brad Polumbo, debate the pros and cons of President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MTG claims she was ‘SWATTED’ twice by trans rights activists, ‘they tried to have me KILLED’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has claimed she was targeted in a swatting incident by transgender rights activists.

FILE – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks as she offers an amendment as the House Rules Committee prepared the bipartisan Senate gun bill for the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ Americans on social media surged following Florida’s adoption of a law restricting how teachers can talk about sexual orientation with younger students. Influential conservatives including Greene drove much of the increase, the researchers found, through their own posts or by liking or forwarding posts from others. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Ron DeSantis to Fauci: That ‘little elf’ should be ‘THROWN ACROSS the Potomac’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has amped up rhetoric against Dr. Anthony Fauci, telling an audience yesterday that Fauci should be thrown across the Potomac River. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters during the Keep Florida Free Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP) FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Committee on Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal prosecutors in Maryland say a West Virginia man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 23, 2022, to sending threatening emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other officials. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Novak Djokovic SKIPPING US Open due to vaccine travel requirements, Bri & Robby REACT

Tennis star Novak Djokovic will skip the U.S. Open this year due to Covid vaccine-related travel mandates. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

FBI slow-rolled HUNTER BIDEN laptop probe amid 2020 election, WHISTLEBLOWERS tell Sen. Ron Johnson

Whistleblowers have told Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) that the FBI held back investigations into Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop in the lead up to the 2020 election. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.