Rising: August 26, 2022

Dark Brandon RISES? Ryan Grim & Emily Jashinsky debate Joe Biden’s massive legislative streak

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky weigh the Biden administration’s accomplishments thus far and debate whether it will be enough to save Democrats come midterms this fall.

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Emily Jashinsky: Big Education and Big Business are PLUNDERING our social fabric

Emily Jashinsky makes the case that President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will only worsen an already unfair system.

Ryan Grim: The era of moderate corporate Democrats is OVER, populism is the NEW WAVE

Ryan Grim explains why populism is on the rise in the Democratic party.

Rising GRILLS Alan Dershowitz over Jeffrey Epstein Massages: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Alan Dershowitz answers Ryan Grim, Emily Jashinsky, and Robby Soave’s questions about his defense of Jeffrey Epstein.

David Sirota: Biden was SHAMED and PRESSURED into student debt forgiveness

Founder and editor-in-chief of The Lever, David Sirota, breaks down the specifics of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan and the potential impact the $300 billion proposal will have on taxpayers.

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Israeli officials WARN Biden, US against Iran nuclear deal: Dr. Trita Parsi

Dr. Trita Parsi provides an update on the status of JCPOA renewal negotiations.

Columbus teachers strike ENDS after union demands better A/C, smaller class sizes

The Columbus Dispatch’s Michael Lee details why Columbus teachers went on strike this week.

Zuckerberg to Joe Rogan: FBI WARNED Facebook about ‘Russian propaganda’ before Hunter Biden story

Mark Zuckerberg recently told Joe Rogan that the FBI warned Facebook against ‘Russian propaganda’ before the Hunter Biden laptop story broke in 2020.