Rising: August 29, 2022

‘Semi-FASCISM’? Biden blasts MAGA Republicans, Hochul tells GOP to ‘GET OUT’ of New York

President Biden lambasted MAGA ideology as ‘semi-fascism.’ Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave consider whether this message will resonate with independent voters.

Former President Trump falsely claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Robby Soave: Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is a CASH-GRAB for ELITES

Robby Soave criticizes President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plans as a bailout for Big Education.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Progressives wage CLASS WAR on the working class— and ask them to pay for it

Batya Ungar-Sargon criticizes student loan forgiveness as an attack on the noncollege-educated working class and a tax cut for the rich.

DC forced to DELAY school vaccine mandate after BACKLASH, employee mandate ruled UNLAWFUL: Liz Wolfe

Reason magazine’s Liz Wolfe lays out new developments with Washington, D.C. public schools’ vaccine mandate.

According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series, or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. People ages 16–17 may get a booster dose of Pfizer at least 6 months after their initial series of vaccines.

The CDC says A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving all recommended doses in the primary series of their COVID-19 vaccination. A person is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination if they have received all recommended doses in the primary series and one booster when eligible.

Getting a second booster is not necessary to be considered up to date at this time. A study by The Cleveland Clinic found that both previous infection and vaccination provide substantial protection against COVID-19. Vaccination of previously infected individuals does not provide additional protection against COVID-19 for several months, but after that provides significant protection at least against symptomatic COVID-19.

Libs of Tik Tok claims to have PROOF that a DC hospital performs hysterectomies on trans 16-YR-OLDS

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave offer their takes on the suspension of Lips of TikTok’s Twitter account after she criticized a D.C. hospital for allegedly offering gender-affirming hysterectomies to 16-year-olds.

TRAUMA of Ben Shapiro’s existence forces podcast conference organizers to APOLOGIZE: Batya & Robby

Podcast Movement has apologized for Ben Shapiro’s ‘harmful’ presence at their conference. Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react.

Twitter mob FREAKS on Sydney Sweeney for ‘TRUMPY’ photos from mom’s birthday party: Batya & Robby

Actress Sydney Sweeney has hit back at critics who say social media photos from her mother’s birthday party are ‘Trumpy.’ Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

Aaron Rodgers to Joe Rogan: You helped me with COVID ‘game plan’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about how podcaster Joe Rogan helped him with his ‘Covid game-plan.’ Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss.

According to Pfizer and the CDC, potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site. Other side effects could include tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever, chills, and nausea. In rare cases, people have experienced serious health events after the COVID-19 vaccination. Any health problem that happens after vaccination is considered an adverse event.

According to the CDC: Although the overall risks are low, if you are pregnant or were recently pregnant, you are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 compared to people who are not pregnant. Evidence continues to build showing that COVID-19 vaccination before and during pregnancy is safe and effective. It suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy. COVID-19 vaccines cannot cause COVID-19 infection in anyone, including the mother or the baby. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain live virus. Vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 in people who are breastfeeding. Recent reports have shown that breastfeeding people who have received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More data are needed to determine what level of protection these antibodies may provide to the baby. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men.

According to the CDC layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.

If you are in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level and are ages 2 or older, wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public.

If you are sick and need to be around others, or are caring for someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask.

If you are at increased risk for severe illness, or live with or spend time with someone at higher risk, speak to your healthcare provider about wearing a mask at medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone BLOW THROUGH CA water restrictions by THOUSANDS of gal: LA Times

Reporter at the Los Angeles Times, Hayley Smith, weighs in after celebrities including Kim Kardashian were accused of violating California’s drought restrictions.

FBI says it routinely notifies BIG TECH of ‘potential threats’ after Hunter Biden FALLOUT

FBI officials have confirmed the bureau routinely notifies social media companies of “potential threats.” Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react.