Rising: August 30, 2022

FBI agent accused of protecting HUNTER BIDEN resigns after 25 YEARS with bureau: Bri & Robby React

The Washington Times reports that a top FBI agent has resigned amidst accusations he undermined the investigation into Hunter Biden. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Robby Soave: Biden’s student loan plan could BREAK higher education FOREVER

Robby Soave makes the case that President Biden’s student loan plan could fracture the future of higher education.

Criticism of the IRS is part of Republicans’ ‘AUTHORITARIANISM’ problem: WaPo columnist

Social media users report that Ebay is locking the accounts of users who sell over $600 dollars worth of products until they submit their social security number for IRS reporting. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Ending HOMELESSNESS: Panel debates solutions including free housing, expanded shelters

Executive director of National Coalition For The Homeless, Donald Whitehead Jr., and Michael Shellenberger, author of Apocalypse Never, debate lasing solutions to homelessness.

DANK Biden? Fetterman dares president to legalize MARIJUANA

Host of Straight Shot No Chaser podcast, Tezlyn Figaro, weighs in after Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman called on President Biden to decriminalize marijuana.

MAR-A-LAGO UPDATE: Judge orders DOJ to give more details on seized materials

Director of Unprecedented, Alex Holder, weighs in the motives behind the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago.

House GOP preparing to IMPEACH Biden after midterms, he’s ‘making Americans LESS SAFE’

House Republicans are prepping to impeach President Biden after midterms. Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave discuss whether they’ll be successful.

Chronic Covid DISABILITY? ‘Long Covid’ keeps 2-4M people OUT OF WORK: Report

Professor at the Scripps Research Institute, Dr. Eric Topol, breaks down fact from fiction about ‘long Covid.’

Joe Rogan on lessons from the pandemic: ‘VOTE REPUBLICAN’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss inconsistencies in the federal government’s Covid messaging and how the pandemic will impact trust in public health going forward.