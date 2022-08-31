Rising: August 31, 2022

Biden DEFENDS FBI, vows MORE police funding & gun control: Bri & Robby

President Biden previewed his Safer America Plan yesterday in Pennsylvania and pledged to increase federal allocations for state and local police funding. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Briahna Joy Gray: Elites’ identity politics ATTACK on student debtors

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that elites have weaponized identity politics to take down student debt cancellation.

CA medical MISINFORMATION bill TRAMPLES doctors’ 1A rights, will Newsom sign it?: Bri & Robby

California’s State Senate passed a bill last night that would punish doctors for spreading false or misleading medical information about Covid vaccines or treatments. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

According to the CDC, in April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). Data from multiple studies show a rare risk for myocarditis and/or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

WATCH: Blake Masters sparks HEATED DEBATE over Fed diversity ‘affirmative action regime’

Democratic strategist Will Jawando and Newsweek contributor Denise Long weigh in on the backlash Senate candidate Blake Masters (R-Ariz.) received for comments he made on affirmative action.

Jackson WITHOUT RUNNING WATER indefinitely And PETTY POLITICS are at fault: Jordan Chariton

CEO of Status Coup News Jordan Chariton breaks down his reporting on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

Watch more of Jordan’s reporting for Status Coup News: https://www.youtube.com/c/StatusCoup

US, UK sabotaged Ukraine-Russia PEACE DEAL in April: Aaron Maté breaks down report

Host of Pushback on the Grayzone, Aaron Maté, weighs in on Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) visit to Ukraine.