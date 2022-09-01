Rising: September 1, 2022

DeSantis VS. FDA: FL Gov SUES for low cost drugs as US pharma ENRICHES itself: Bri & Robby

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is suing the FDA over what he alleges to be delayed approval from the agency for Florida’s Canadian prescription drug importation program. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Briahna Joy Gray: Billionaire bribes KILLING Democracy?

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that dark money must be removed from politics.

Biden SMEARS half the country as EXTREMIST ‘MAGA-Republicans,’ MOCKS 2A supporters: Bri & Robby

President Biden criticizes ‘MAGA people’ and characterizes them as a threat to American democracy. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

WORKING CLASS suffers most from Fed interest rate hike as housing market TAILSPINS: Richard Wolff

Economics professor and co-founder of Democracy at Work, Richard Wolff, weighs in on troubling signs the housing market is posing in the U.S. economy, as the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates.

States INFIGHT over gender-affirming care: TX child services in chaos, FL hospital CANCELS surgery

Editor-in-chief of The Real News, Max Alvarez, and Republican strategist, Amy Tarkanian, weigh in on the investigations into parents of transgender children who have received gender-affirming treatment.

WH ADMITS Biden’s natural immunity provides COVID protection as FDA approves NEW booster shots

The FDA has approved Covid booster shots that target the BA.5 omicron variant. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss this new development, and what future Covid guidelines may look like.

According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection.

While COVID-19 vaccines are effective, studies have shown some declines in vaccine effectiveness against infections over time, especially when the Delta variant was circulating widely.

The mRNA vaccines do not contain any live virus. Instead, they work by teaching our cells to make a harmless piece of a “spike protein,” which is found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After making the protein piece, cells display it on their surface. Our immune system then recognizes that it does not belong there and responds to get rid of it. When an immune response begins, antibodies are produced, creating the same response that happens in a natural infection.

In contrast to mRNA vaccines, many other vaccines use a piece of, or weakened version of, the germ that the vaccine protects against. This is how the measles and flu vaccines work. When a weakened or small part of the virus is introduced to your body, you make antibodies to help protect against future infection.

Jon Stewart, DOD honor AZOV BATTALION NAZI at Disney World

The Department of Defense sponsored ‘Warrior Games’ features comedian Jon Stewart awarding a member of Ukraine’s Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion at Disney World.

Sarah Palin blames Alaska loss on RANK CHOICE voting, Sen. Cotton says rank-choice is a SCAM

Former Alaska GOP Governor Sarah Palin lost her special election bid to represent Alaska’s only U.S. House of Representatives seat.