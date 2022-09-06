Rising: September 6, 2022

2022 midterms preview: Biden, Dems CRUSHING the red wave by blaming ‘MAGA’ Republicans?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave look ahead to midterms as Real Clear Politics’ average forecasts Democrats as having a slight advantage over Republicans.

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Biden is making his third trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week and returning just two days after his predecessor, Donald Trump, staged his own rally there, illustrating the battleground state’s importance to both parties as Labor Day kicks off a nine-week sprint to crucial midterm elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Robby Soave: MSM finally ADMITS pandemic closures ERASED two decades of kids math & reading progress

Robby Soave argues that pandemic school closures are actually to blame for disruptions in math and reading education, not Covid-19 itself.

Margaret Thatcher 2.0? NEW UK prime minister says she’s ‘READY’ to start NUCLEAR WAR

White House columnist at The Hill, Niall Stanage, and news editor at Antiwar.com Dave DeCamp weigh in on the appointment of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss. She most recently served as Britain’s foreign secretary under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss leaves Balmoral after an audience with Queen Elizabeth II where she was be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

CRIME DEBATE: DC suburb institutes CURFEW for teens after 18-month-old shot over Labor Day

Prince George’s County, Maryland has instituted a curfew for teenagers while reeling from its deadliest month in decades. Briahna Joy Gray, Robby Soave, Alex Vitale and Rafael Mangual debate lasting solutions to youth crime.

Libs of TikTok accused of soliciting THREATS against children’s hospital employees: Bri & Robby

A new piece from The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz accuses Libs of TikTok of encouraging threats against employees at multiple children’s hospitals for providing gender-affirming care to transgender teens.

EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS vs Nickelodeon creator Dan Schneider include MASSAGES for teens: Bri & Robby react

Senior correspondent at Insider, Kate Taylor, breaks down the controversy surrounding Nickelodeon after former child stars and employees denounced showrunner Dan Schneider’s alleged abusive and inappropriate behavior at the network.

ENERGY DYSTOPIA? Russia sanctions CRUSH EU citizens, Wheel Of Fortune pays energy BILLS: Bri & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Europe’s ongoing energy crisis in light of the EU’s sanctions against Russia.

NEW: Judge breaks with DOJ, grants SPECIAL MASTER for Mar-a-Lago documents

A judge has granted former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized in the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) FILE – President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is shown in a Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, in Palm Beach, Fla. Police are investigating an incident Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo club. They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in a Wednesday email. The president is not currently at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

BREAKING: Fauci says variant-specific Covid shots will be like annual flu shot

Dr. Fauci says Covid-19 vaccines will eventually be distributed annually, similar to the flu vaccine. Briahna Jay Gray and Robby Soave react.