Rising: September 7, 2022

LEAKED TEXTS: Elon Musk backed out of Twitter deal because of ‘WORLD WAR III’ worries?

Twitter alleged that Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulled out of the deal with the company because of buyer’s remorse, rather than concern with bot accounts. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break it down.

FILE – Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter executive who could help bolster Musk’s case for backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Twitter’s former security chief Peiter Zatko received a subpoena on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from Musk’s team, according to Zatko’s lawyer and court records. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Briahna Joy Gray: Biden’s MAGA speech isolates Half of US like Hillary’s ‘basket Of deplorable’s’

Briahna Joy Gray criticizes President Biden’s stigmatization of MAGA Republicans, and makes the case that his treatment of these individuals could come with more ‘grace.’

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)