Rising: September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: Ryan & Emily reflect on British monarchy’s imperialist legacy

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the future of England’s evolving monarchy.

Ryan Grim: We’re sleepwalking into an energy apocalypse

Ryan Grim breaks down his Twitter exchange with author of Apocalypse Never, Michael Schellenberger, over the future of U.S. energy and gas.

Emily Jashinsky: Tech advances, material goods BREED Godless, unhappy society

Emily Jashinsky makes the case that Big Tech traps societies in decade-to-decade nostalgia, and that social media is not transmitting happiness.

GOP turned DC into a ‘BORDER TOWN’: Local DC councilmember slams TX, Arizona migrant bus ploy

Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss the handling of the ongoing crisis at the Southern border, and the integration of immigrants into U.S. society.

Go for it B*TCH’: Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson BEGS Trump to sue embattled organization

There is a new flare up between former President Donald Trump and the Lincoln Project over what Trump is calling ‘false’ advertisement. Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss.

Ashley Biden’s diary: Behind the infamous LEAK that put Project Veritas on the map

Publisher at National File, Noel Fritsch, takes Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinky inside his story of how Ashley Biden’s diary went public.

Bernie Sanders vows to BLOCK Schumer’s massive GIFT to fossil industry donors: David Sirota

Founder of The Lever, David Sirota, weighs in on Democratic lawmakers’ reaction to the Schumer-Manchin pipeline deal.

Tom Cotton’s BASED bill will tax endowments to pay HS grads $9K to learn ON THE JOB: Ryan & Emily

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) introduced the ‘American Workforce Act,’ which is intended to revamp workforce education by awarding high school graduates with a $9,000 training voucher that can be put towards education programs designed by employers for jobs in their industry.