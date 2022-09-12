Rising: September 12, 2022

Ukraine TAKES BACK Kharkiv: Putin attacks POWER GRID as Zelenskyy begs US for $1.5B in gas aid

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a Security Council meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Batya Ungar-Sargon: America’s leaders REAP PROFITS when we hate each other, not them

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee event at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Oxon Hill, Md. In recent speeches, President Biden has stopped talking so much about inflation worries. Biden is attempting to shift the spotlight to his legislative wins, the loss of abortion protections and the threats that he says are posed to democracy by the many Republican leaders still under the sway of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Robby Soave: Woke professor wishes ”EXCRUCIATING’ pain on Queen Elizabeth II in royally bad tweet

Seattle teachers STILL on strike for more pay, BUT 40% make MORE than $100K: Liz Wolfe

EV mandates will RUIN the middle class, lithium batteries COSTLY & dangerous: Joel Kotkin

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom displays a bill he signed that shields abortion providers and volunteers in California from civil judgements from out-of-state courts during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., June 24, 2022. Newsom is headed to Washington this week, providing him with a national stage to continue his outspoken defense of abortion rights and gun control while lambasting Republican-led states that he sees as a threat to personal freedom and public safety. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Vaccine mandates DISAPPEAR from private sector: JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs quietly drop jab recs

GAS PRICE HIKE INCOMING? US will see European energy crisis this Winter: Janet Yellen

NYC REPLACES ‘Mother’ with ‘birthing persons’, MAJORITY of Dems DON’T BELIEVE men can conceive: Poll